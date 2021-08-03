Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.060-$1.060 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.02-1.06 EPS.

NYSE DNB traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. 3,904,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,849. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNB. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.