DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. 143,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,326. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $546.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBVT. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 647.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of DBV Technologies worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

