Brokerages Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post sales of $4.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.79 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $17.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $18.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.25. 206,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.90. The stock has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $127.68 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

