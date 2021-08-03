Domtar (TSE:UFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.10

Shares of Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$69.10 and last traded at C$68.91, with a volume of 2452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Domtar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.81.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.8500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.