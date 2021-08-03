DMM: Governance (DMG) Trading 2% Higher This Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $1.02 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00062346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.44 or 0.00804064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00093775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042413 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.