Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBGLY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,588. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

