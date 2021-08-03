Ethereum Meta Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 80.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $652,408.12 and $685.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00062346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.44 or 0.00804064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00093775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

