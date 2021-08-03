Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $8.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

Several research firms recently commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 61,267 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 121,730 shares in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. 3,316,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,315,741. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

