Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. Peapack-Gladstone Financial also reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 19.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGC. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $126,073.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $328,697. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. 113,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

