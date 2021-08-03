PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PEP stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $156.73. The company had a trading volume of 108,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,889. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $216.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

