Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 929 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.5% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the second quarter worth $233,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 270,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.73 on Tuesday, reaching $332.95. 69,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,465. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.45. The stock has a market cap of $354.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

