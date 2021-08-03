Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share.

ESPR stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 1,422,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31. The company has a market cap of $402.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $40.89.

ESPR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

