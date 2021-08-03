Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Earnings Results

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $8.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,405,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

