Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Issues Earnings Results

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Pacira BioSciences updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.79. 512,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $147,845.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,987 shares of company stock worth $3,344,274. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.