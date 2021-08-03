Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.50

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$74.50 and last traded at C$74.04, with a volume of 629975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.7099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 132.99%.

About Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

