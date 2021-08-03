Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.58

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.53, with a volume of 55072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$725.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC bought 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$286,232.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$662,178.60. Also, Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale sold 30,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.56, for a total value of C$230,285.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,034 shares of company stock worth $421,149.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

