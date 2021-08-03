Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.58

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.53, with a volume of 55072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$725.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83.
In related news, insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC bought 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$286,232.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$662,178.60. Also, Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale sold 30,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.56, for a total value of C$230,285.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,034 shares of company stock worth $421,149.
Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
