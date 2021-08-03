ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $88.39. 52,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,572. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.71. ICF International has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.