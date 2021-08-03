Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Announces Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,286,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,461. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -304.09 and a beta of 1.06. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.92.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

