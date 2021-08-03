Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Short Interest Update

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 873,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

SRC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.90. 436,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,028. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,199,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

