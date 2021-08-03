Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Update

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,930,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 30,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.36. 4,506,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,473. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.