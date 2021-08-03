Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

NYSE:GPN traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,066,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,156. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.10.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

