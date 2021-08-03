Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.
SPG stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,842. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
