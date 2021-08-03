LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 28,923 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock worth $144,265,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.41. 103,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,026,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $351.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

