Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.75

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$35.75 and last traded at C$35.33, with a volume of 35148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HDI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$750.61 million and a P/E ratio of 16.89.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 3.6700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

