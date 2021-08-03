Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Down 14.0% in July

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 937,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,458,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.