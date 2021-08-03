Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.03

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.03 and last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 352115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on XBC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.60 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.31. The stock has a market cap of C$592.83 million and a P/E ratio of -10.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.0299231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

