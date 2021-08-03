Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.57

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.57 and last traded at C$32.16, with a volume of 565580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering decreased their price objective on Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.39 billion and a PE ratio of -3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.84%.

About Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

