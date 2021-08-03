SureRemit (RMT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,399.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $11,399.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00100531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00141352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,289.27 or 0.99914198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.62 or 0.00844484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

