Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Columbia Care stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 265,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,835. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

