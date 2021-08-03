The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

LSXMA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. 295,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.64. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,011,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,795,000 after buying an additional 42,334 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,856,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after buying an additional 71,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,130,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

