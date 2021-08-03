Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 11,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

