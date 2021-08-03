Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 5,050 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $18,921,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $233.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

