Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.01 billion-$6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

HLF traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 667,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,475. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

