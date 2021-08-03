Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 191.35%.

Shares of NYSE EARN traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. 230,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,932. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $136.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

