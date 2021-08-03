ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASLN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 367,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,922. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.40. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 18.31.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

