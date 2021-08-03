Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. 305,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,699. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.65. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $248,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

