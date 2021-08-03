KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. 955,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,255. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.