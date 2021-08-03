ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $56.55. 545,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,413.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.61.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,729. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.