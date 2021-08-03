Analysts Set New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target at $11.50

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NRZ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 4,507,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after acquiring an additional 929,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

