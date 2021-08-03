$65.49 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report $65.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.38 million and the highest is $65.60 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $52.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $260.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $260.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $274.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.82. 52,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $536.95 million, a P/E ratio of 99.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

