Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of RNDB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. 2,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,523. Randolph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $109.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59.
Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 22.11%.
About Randolph Bancorp
Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.
Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.