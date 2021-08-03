Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of RNDB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. 2,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,523. Randolph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $109.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 22.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.