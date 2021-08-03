Short Interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Decreases By 15.4%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. 1,276,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,121. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.48. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 210,157,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $64,302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,391,000 after purchasing an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 341,184 shares during the period. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

