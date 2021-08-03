NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NRBO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 636,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,651. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

