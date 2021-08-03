True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.59

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.59 and last traded at C$7.53, with a volume of 77720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. True North Commercial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.04.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$666.16 million and a PE ratio of 20.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 162.74%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.