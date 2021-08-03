Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.73

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.73 and last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 31291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

TF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.08 to C$10.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timbercreek Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$777.38 million and a PE ratio of 19.65. The company has a current ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 84.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.68%.

About Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

