MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.16 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $16.67 million and $2.16 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

