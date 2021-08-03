Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

JPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 114,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,440. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 80,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

