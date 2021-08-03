Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEG traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. 38,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

