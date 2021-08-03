Facet Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.02. 97,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,222. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.