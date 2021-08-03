Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $211.30. 478,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

